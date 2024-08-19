Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Begin The Week In Red, 'All Of BTC Recent Chop...Preparation For Next Phase Into $100,000s'

Cryptocurrency markets are down on Monday but holding on to crucial trend lines, fueling predictions for a reversal.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$58,971.76
|-1.3%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,606.37
|-2.4%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$142.95
|-2.5%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1004
|-2%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001318
|-2.2%
Notable Developments:
- How Much Has Donald Trump Made From NFT Sales? It’s More Than You Might Think
- Bitcoin Technical Analyst Concedes: ‘You’re Not The Only One Losing Interest’
- Kamala Harris May Reportedly Nominate SEC Chair Gary Gensler As Treasury Secretary If Elected
- Bitcoin Looking Bearish While Equities Are At All-Time Highs: What Gives?
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin’s large transaction volume increased by 12.5% in the past 24 hours. Daily active addresses decreased by 4.2%, exchange netflows surged by 1,243.07%. 81% of Bitcoin holders are currently in profit.
- Coinglass data shows 43,284 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, total liquidations came in at $105.24 million.
Top Losers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Sats (CRYPTO: 1000SATS)
|$0.0002865
|-6.2%
|Brett (Based) BRETT/USD
|$0.07609
|-5.8%
|Ondo ONDO/USD
|$0.6766
|-5.1%
Trader Notes: Daan Crypto Trades, in his latest post, noted that September has historically been the worst month for Bitcoin, although last year’s exception led to a seven-month green rally. Bitcoin’s August returns are thus far in line with the past two years.
Javon Marks predicts Bitcoin's path to lead to $116,000, as it comes off "a major Hidden Bull Divergence pattern." He sees the first pushback above the $67,559 target taking a massive breakthrough for the next phase of this bull cycle.
He also added that the recent chop after meeting $67,559 the first time could be a preparation for the next phase into the $100,000s.
Bitcoin Ape sees Bitcoin holding up well on its upwards trend line despite recent dips and volatility. He added, "The $62,300 resistance is a key area to watch for Bitcoin and flipping this zone will ignite bullish sentiments once more."
However, he added that there are many factors in play including the U.S. elections in November.
Another crypto trader More Crypto Online sees holding $58,460 to reach the next key level of $59,729. He noted that "price action is not clearly impulsive, so we have to remain flexible."
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.