Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Despite 'Epic' Difficulty Of Conditions, Election Outcome Irrelevant, Says Trader: BTC 'Will Thrive Regardless'

  • Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is up 2% to $2.18 trillion.
  • Bitcoin has "no political identity" and does not rely on an election outcome, a trader states.

Cryptocurrency markets are rallying into the weekend, as traders remain convinced the range-bound price action will eventually resolve upwards.

Cryptocurrency PriceGains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$59,680+4.4%
Ethereum ETH/USD $2620+3.3%
Solana SOL/USD$140.7+0.8%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.1013+2.4%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001325+0.4%

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin's large transaction volume down by 40% in the past 24 hours. Daily active addresses increased by 7%, exchange netflows plummeted by 90%. Eighty percent of Bitcoin holders are currently in profit.
  • Coinglass data shows $158 million liquidated in the past 24 hours, with $95 million in long liquidations.

CryptocurrencyPriceGains +/
Helium HNT/USD$7.2+10.8%
Bittensor TAO/USD$276+7.4%
Uniswap UNI/USD$6.5+6.6%

Trader Notes: CoinMamba acknowledged the “epic level” difficulty of trading in these conditions, saying “There is no way to win.”

Analyst DonAlt stated his gut feeling is the market will go up but “brain says down.” He also thinks a “cleansing” is underway for the market but technical analysis does not suggest bullish action just yet.

DonAlt sees a “deadcat bounce” coming for some meme coins but suggests investors with underwater positions should sell into that.

Trader Mercury is convinced that Bitcoin will “thrive regardless” of who wins the election because it has “no political identity.”

The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

