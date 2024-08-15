Blockchain Unicorn 5ire Launches Mainnet Following 1M Monthly Testnet Transactions

Sustainability-centric blockchain platform 5ire has announced the public launch of its mainnet for a greener web3 future.

What Happened: The mainnet launch comes on the heels of a successful testnet phase, which saw over a million on-chain transactions within the first month. It is a testament to 5ire’s commitment to redefining the perceived environmental impact of blockchain technology and promoting a greener Web3 future.

The 5ire mainnet boasts the capacity to process up to 1,500 transactions per second, with half of the gas fees being returned to users. The platform’s unique sustainable Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) model incentivizes users to adopt environmentally friendly practices.

Pratik Gauri, CEO and Co-founder of 5ire, expressed, "Our mission is to demonstrate that blockchain technology can be a powerful force for good.”

Why It Matters: 5ire has already established partnerships with several institutional clients, including the government of India. The platform has also hosted numerous hackathons and meetups to cultivate a community of Web3 developers.

In addition, 5ire is encouraging broader adoption of its eco-friendly blockchain through a Grants Program. This initiative offers early-stage project funding, marketing assistance, technical support, and strategic investor connections.

The launch of 5ire's mainnet is a significant step towards a sustainable Web3 future. With its unique SPoS model, the platform is not only challenging conventional views on the environmental impact of blockchain technology but also incentivizing users to adopt sustainable practices.

Image: Shutterstock