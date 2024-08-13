Trump-Themed Cryptos Surge After Elon Musk Interview: Here's What You Need To Know

Cryptocurrencies themed on former President Donald Trump were up in the green following his highly-anticipated X interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: Maga Coin, rooted in the "Make America Great Again" movement, and the largest of all Trump-inspired tokens in terms of market cap, rose more than 3% in the last 24 hours.

The coin's trading volume soared 167% to $5.8 million in the last 24 hours, indicating significant buy pressure.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 11:45 p.m. EDT) MOG TRUMP TRUMP/USD +69.15% $0.2936 NEVER SURRENDER TRUMP/USD +4.73% $0.0000007904 MAGA TRUMP/USD +3.20% $3.13

Another coin, NEVER SURRENDER, shot up 4.73% over the last 24 hours, with an 1859% explosion in trading volumes.

Both MAGA and NEVER SURRENDER belong to the hot new breed of PolitiFi tokens, which, as the name implies, bring political themes into the cryptocurrency space.

Aside from these tokens, MOG TRUMP increased by 69%. Unlike the other two, MOG TRUMP did not appear to have a concrete connection to Trump or his political movement; instead, it benefitted from the buzz around the former President within the cryptocurrency community.

Why It Matters: The interaction, which lasted for more than an hour, saw a lot of bonhomie between Musk and Trump, with the two discussing various issues of importance.

However, to the disappointment of the cryptocurrency community, the two popular personalities didn't discuss anything related to digital assets.

That said, Trump praised pro-Bitcoin BTC/USD Argentina President Javier Milei for his economic reforms, drawing parallels with his own MAGA political movement.

Image via Shutterstock

