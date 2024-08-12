Three Bitcoin Scenarios For The Future: 'Anything Can Happen At All Times,' Says Analyst

Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen provided a comprehensive analysis of Bitcoin BTC/USD market cycles and potential future scenarios for the current cycle.

What Happened: In his Sunday podcast episode, Cowen examined historical patterns, noting how Bitcoin tends to get "ahead of schedule" early in bull markets before aligning with previous cycles. He pointed out that the current cycle mirrors this pattern, with Bitcoin experiencing a correction after an initial surge.

The analyst emphasized the importance of USDT dominance and its trend line as indicators for market corrections. He also drew parallels to gold's market behavior, suggesting that Bitcoin may be undergoing a mid-cycle correction similar to previous cycles.

Cowen addressed the concept of "left-translated peaks," cautioning against assuming this as the base case. He outlined three potential scenarios for the current cycle:

A normal cycle peaking in the final quarter of the post-halving year.

A left-translated peak occurring soon.

The possibility that the peak has already occurred.

Also Read: Bitcoin’s Line In The Sand Is $60K, But Careful With Ethereum And Solana, Says Top Technical Analyst

Why It Matters: Comparing Bitcoin’s performance to previous halving cycles, Cowen noted that the current cycle shows the worst performance so far at this point post-halving. He attributed this to factors such as the carry trade and a steadily climbing unemployment rate.

Throughout the analysis, Cowen stressed the importance of maintaining a balanced perspective, considering multiple scenarios, and adapting strategies accordingly. He advocated for a Bitcoin-heavy portfolio to manage risk while maintaining exposure to potential upside.

In conclusion, Cowen urges investors to remain open-minded about market possibilities, reminding them that in the cryptocurrency market, "anything can happen at all times."

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Read Next:

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image: Shutterstock