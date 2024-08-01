Bitcoin's Joined The Big Leagues, But: 'We're Not Bullish Enough,' Says Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan

The cryptocurrency landscape has undergone a seismic shift, turning what once seemed like daydreams into tangible possibilities, according to Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise Investments.

What Happened: The U.S. presidential race has become a battleground for crypto support, with candidates from both sides of the aisle vying for the title of the “crypto capital of the world.”

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump has pledged to create a strategic national Bitcoin BTC/USD stockpile, while Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) has proposed a bill for the U.S. Treasury to acquire a million bitcoin.

Even Democratic circles are showing signs of a thaw, with presumptive nominee Kamala Harris signaling a potential “reset” with the crypto industry.

This stark shift in political rhetoric is a far cry from the industry's tumultuous past.

Just two years ago, the collapse of FTX and the subsequent market downturn cast a long shadow over the cryptocurrency sector.

Now, Bitcoin is being heralded as a symbol of freedom, liberty and economic opportunity.

Hougan, who attended the Bitcoin conference, expressed astonishment at the rapid evolution of the political landscape.

“Less than two years ago, the SEC was suing Coinbase,” he said. “Now we’re talking about the U.S. holding Bitcoin as a reserve asset.”

Hougan warns that investors must recalibrate their expectations. While the potential for significant downside risk remains, the upside potential has expanded dramatically. His takeaway: “we’re not bullish enough.”

The possibility of a G20 country acquiring Bitcoin or swift passage of comprehensive crypto legislation is no longer far-fetched.

What’s Next: As the industry continues to mature, the Benzinga Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19 will provide a platform to explore these developments further and discuss the implications for investors, businesses and policymakers.

