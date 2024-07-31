Trump Raises $25M At Bitcoin Conference In Nashville, Second Highest Fundraiser Across Campaigns

Former President Donald Trump secured $25 million in fundraising during his appearance at the Bitcoin BTC/USD Conference in Nashville, making it his second-highest fundraiser across his three presidential campaigns.

What Happened: This substantial amount was raised through a combination of contributions from industry leaders and prominent cryptocurrency figures, according to David Bailey, the event’s organizer.

The high-profile event, which required attendees to pay $844,600 for a roundtable discussion with Trump and $60,000 for a photo opportunity, drew approximately 100 individuals.

Notable figures in attendance included Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, American singer-songwriter Kid Rock, professional boxer Jake Paul and singer and actor Billy Ray Cyrus.

Trump’s appearance at the conference was marked by bold promises to reform the U.S. regulatory landscape, a message that resonated strongly with the crypto-friendly audience.

He pledged to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve and announced his intention to fire SEC Chair Gary Gensler, known for his critical stance on cryptocurrencies.

Why It Matters: The Bitcoin Conference, which aimed to raise between $30 and $50 million with a stretch goal of $100 million by November, served a dual purpose of fundraising and bringing together influential figures from both the crypto industry and politics.

Interestingly, Trump’s rival and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also garnered attention at the conference, announcing plans to integrate Bitcoin into the U.S. economy.

Kennedy, who was the first candidate to accept crypto donations in May 2023, promised to push for government Bitcoin purchases to match the nation’s gold reserves.

However, there is no evidence that Kennedy secured any crypto funding during the event.

Image: Shutterstock