Bitcoin A CIA Creation? Tucker Carlson Believes So: 'They Got There First. It's Honey Trap'

Political commentator and former Fox Television host Tucker Carlson raised eyebrows after he claimed that Bitcoin BTC/USD was created by the Central Intelligence Agency.

What Happened: During a private event at the recently concluded Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Carlson poked fun at cryptocurrency maximalists for not knowing the real identity of the pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

“These are not shallow people. These are people who can answer every single question except who was Satoshi Nakamoto,” Carlson said in a tongue-in-cheek remark.

“Obviously it was the CIA. I think we all know that,” the conservative media personality said in a light-hearted way, drawing chuckles from the audience. “It’s like Signal, they got there first. It’s honey trap.”

For the curious, Carlson’s Signal reference is based on his claims that the National Security Agency spied on him through the chats on the “encrypted” messaging app.

Why It Matters: The theory of the CIA’s involvement with Bitcoin is not a new concept and has been a subject of speculation on platforms like Reddit and LinkedIn for several years.

The broader interest around the real identity of Bitcoin’s creator continues to be a hot topic in the cryptocurrency circles.

Australian computer scientist Craig Wright, who has consistently claimed to be the creator, was ordered by a UK court recently to publicly deny being Satoshi Nakamoto.

Apart from Wright, Litecoin LTC/USD creator Charlie Lee, computer engineer Nick Szabo, and British cypherpunk and Blockstream CEO Adam Back have been the internet's most likely suspects in recent years.



