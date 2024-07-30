Trump Odds Tumble Sharply After Biden's Withdrawal On Crypto Betting Platform; Polymarket Trader Down $72,000 After Betting On Former President

A bettor on a cryptocurrency-based prediction market, Polymarket, went underwater after gambling in favor of a Donald Trump victory in the upcoming presidential elections.

What Happened: As revealed by the platform's official X handle, a trader, going by the pseudonym truppppp, is down more than 12% on their positions, amounting to $72,000.

This trader is down $72,000 after buying the top of Trump's election odds.



Trump's odds fell 12% after Kamala Harris replaced Biden as the Democratic Nominee. pic.twitter.com/NZIZE6gClc — Polymarket (@Polymarket) July 30, 2024

The significant blow to their trade comes as the odds of a Trump presidency slid sharply on the so-called decentralized prediction market.

According to fresh data, bets in favor of Trump dropped from 71% to 58% over the last two weeks. On the other hand, wagers backing the new Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, soared to 38% after she replaced incumbent president Joe Biden for the race.

Why It Matters: Polymarket, which is built atop Ethereum ETH/USD Layer-2 chain Polygon MATIC/USD, has emerged as one of the world’s top prediction markets for U.S. elections over the last few months.

Users can buy or sell outcome shares, which can be redeemed for $1 if the outcome is correct, and become worthless if it's incorrect. However, it currently does not allow U.S. users to place trades based on its predictions.

Cryptocurrency has emerged as one of the hottest topics in this year's elections, with the Republican party led by Trump openly endorsing it, while expectations of a "crypto reset" are high from Harris.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Trump-inspired Maga Coin TRUMP/USD is exchanging hands at $5.28, up 0.18% in the last 24 hours. Coin themed on Harris, Kamala Horris KAMA/USD is down 15% in the 24-hour period.

