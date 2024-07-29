Ethereum 'Monster Move' Coming After Bitcoin Rally Is Done, Says Trader

Ethereum ETH/USD has traders still caught in two minds, with some anticipating a swift uptrend, while others think a “monster move” will happen only later this year.

What Happened: Prominent analyst Michaёl van de Poppe sees Ethereum consolidating at $3,100 and bouncing back up later. The trader predicted ETH seeing a break above $3,500 and a rally to $3,800-$4,000 based on the assumption that the outflows are stagnating during this week.

Another crypto trader thinks the pullback is complete and ETH will now go higher:

The $ETH ETF news pullback, as anticipated, is now complete. We're heading towards the upper boundary of a 5-month consolidation rectangle. https://t.co/KPm9s0A93K pic.twitter.com/RrfJa4jXL9 — Wolf 🐺 (@IamCryptoWolf) July 29, 2024

Crypto trader Smiley Capital pointed to altcoins for the largest ROI. He further sees a familiar pattern playing out, with traders giving up on Ethereum, deeming it an underperformer. However, when Bitcoin BTC/USD is done rallying, which he expects in Q4 of 2021 to Q1 of 2025, Ethereum will pull a “monster move” and pull altcoins along with it.

Why It Matters: CoinShares James Butterfill tweeted that the new Ethereum ETFs took in $1.18 billion in their first trading week, but significant outflows meant a net outflow of $338 million.

IntoTheBlock data shows a 9% increase in Ethereum daily active addresses, while 78% of Ethereum holders are making a profit at current levels. However, large transaction volumes dropped 44.1%. Whale alert data revealed 12,215 ETH, worth $41.2 million, were transferred from unknown wallet to Binance.

What’s Next: The influence of Ethereum as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

