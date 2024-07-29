Ethereum 'Monster Move' Coming After Bitcoin Rally Is Done, Says Trader

Ethereum ETH/USD has traders still caught in two minds, with some anticipating a swift uptrend, while others think a “monster move” will happen only later this year.
What Happened: Prominent analyst Michaёl van de Poppe sees Ethereum consolidating at $3,100 and bouncing back up later. The trader predicted ETH seeing a break above $3,500 and a rally to $3,800-$4,000 based on the assumption that the outflows are stagnating during this week.
Another crypto trader thinks the pullback is complete and ETH will now go higher:
Crypto trader Smiley Capital pointed to altcoins for the largest ROI. He further sees a familiar pattern playing out, with traders giving up on Ethereum, deeming it an underperformer. However, when Bitcoin BTC/USD is done rallying, which he expects in Q4 of 2021 to Q1 of 2025, Ethereum will pull a “monster move” and pull altcoins along with it.
Also Read: Ethereum Banner Raised Outside NYSE, Industry Observer Says Moment ‘Might End Up In The History Books’
Why It Matters: CoinShares James Butterfill tweeted that the new Ethereum ETFs took in $1.18 billion in their first trading week, but significant outflows meant a net outflow of $338 million.
IntoTheBlock data shows a 9% increase in Ethereum daily active addresses, while 78% of Ethereum holders are making a profit at current levels. However, large transaction volumes dropped 44.1%. Whale alert data revealed 12,215 ETH, worth $41.2 million, were transferred from unknown wallet to Binance.
What’s Next: The influence of Ethereum as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.