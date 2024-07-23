AOC Needs To Fire Her Consultants, Attacking Crypto 'Political Suicide,' Says Tyler Winklevoss

Tyler Winklevoss, the co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, took aim at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other politicians for their misinterpretation of the cryptocurrency industry, warning them of potential political fallout.
What Happened: In an X post on Tuesday, Winklevoss expressed his frustration with politicians, specifically calling out AOC, for viewing the cryptocurrency industry as a special interest group. He emphasized that cryptocurrencies are owned by at least 50 million Americans, making it a general interest group.
Winklevoss warned politicians that their hostile stance could lead to political suicide, vowing that the industry will no longer be treated poorly. “Never again will the beltway swamp creatures treat our industry this way. Onward,” he said.
Why It Matters: Winklevoss’ comments come in the wake of significant donations from him and his identical twin brother, Cameron, to candidates seen as friendly toward the industry. Last month, they donated $2 million in Bitcoin BTC/USD to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 election campaign.
More recently, the brothers donated $1 million Bitcoin donation to support John Deaton's political campaign against Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
The Winklevoss twins have been active in promoting Bitcoin within the sports industry, recently investing in the Real Bedford soccer club, which has accumulated 82.7 BTC as part of its treasury.
Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $66,594.62, down 1.35% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
