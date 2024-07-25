Cat In A Dogs World Outsmarts Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Emerges As Top Coin For The Week: What's Going On?

Cat-themed meme coin, cat in a dogs world MEW/USD dwarfed the broader cryptocurrency market with massive gains over the past week.
What Happened: The Solana SOL/USD-based coin swelled 81% in the last week, emerging as the market's best performer. The asset was swiftly approaching its peak of $0.00915, hit during the market's upswing in March.
The rally defied the broader dip in the memecoin market, with Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, and Pepe PEPE/USD. It even outclassed market heavyweight Bitcoin BTC/USD which has retraced this week.
See Also: Peter Schiff Polls HODLers, Asks If They’ll Sell If Bitcoin Slips Below $15K – Here’s How They Responded
Meanwhile, SOL, the native currency of the Solana blockchain, is also up 7% over the week. With the listing of Ethereum ETH/USD spot ETFs, the focus has shifted to Solana, with $30+ billion global investment firm, Franklin Templeton, projecting the asset's capabilities.
Why It Matters: Cryptocurrency influencer Gerhard, who runs the Bitcoin Strategy Youtube Channel, highlighted that MEW's ongoing rally is driven by the influx of first-time traders, indicating a growing investor base.
Moreover, the trader explained that small retail investors generated the bulk of MEW's trading volume, i.e., wallets with less than $1000 worth of the token, citing on-chain data.
While the rally might seem impressive, it's worth noting that MEW slumped after hitting its all-time high in March.
Price Action: At the time of writing, MEW was trading at $0.00715, following a drop of 8% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.
data from Benzinga Pro.Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.