Top Crypto Trader Reveals Why He's 'More Interested' In These Ethereum-Linked Coins

Widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe detailed his altcoin trading strategy, highlighting a substantial allocation to coins in the Ethereum ETH/USD ecosystem.

What Happened: In a video shared on his official YouTube channel, Van de Poppe underlined the significance of investing in the right coins amid a hype-based market sentiment. He informed that he's "heavily" into the Ether ecosystem.

The analyst specifically pointed out the high expectations he has from the two Layer-2 network tokens, Arbitrum ARB/USD and Optimism OP/USD.

"I’m even more interested in them because there is more activity going into the Ethereum ecosystem and due to the spot ETFs, it’s going to be even better," he remarked.

Van de Poppe revealed that he will continue to HODL these coins at this time as they are vastly undervalued. "There's no point in selling them quite early."

Why It Matters: This commentary comes a week after Van de Poppe emphasized Ethereum’s low valuation and long-term upside prospects.

He had predicted that Ethereum would reach a new all-time high faster than the rest of the market and described the upcoming launch of spot ETFs as a major catalyst.

As things stand, the funds tracking the spot price of Ethereum are set to debut this week, marking a new milestone for the world's second-largest cryptocurrency.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Ether was exchanging hands at $3,508.72 trading mostly flat in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Arbitrum rose 1.01% to trade at $0.7872, while Optimism gained 1.85% to be valued at $1.94.

