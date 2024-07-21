Bitcoin Critic Elizabeth Warren Backs Kamala Harris For Presidency After Biden Withdraws From The Race: 'She's Ready To Step Up'

Loading... Loading...

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidential race, hours after President Joe Biden lent support to her candidacy

What Happened: On Tuesday, Elizabeth Warren took to X to express her support for Harris with a video captioned, “I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.”

“She’s ready to step up, bring our party together, go toe to toe with Donald Trump, and win the election,” the senator can be seen saying in the video. “I’m here for Kamala because Kamala has been here for the American people year after year.””

This endorsement comes after President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race and subsequent support for Harris as the Democratic nominee. Biden’s endorsement was also made via social media, where he stated that choosing Harris as his vice president was his best decision as the party nominee in 2020.

Why It Matters: Warren’s endorsement of Harris is significant given the political climate. It comes amidst a contentious political environment, with Warren’s opponent receiving a $1 million donation in Bitcoin BTC/USD from the Winklevoss twins, co-founders of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini.

The twins have been vocal about their support for John Deaton, who is running against Warren, due to his pro-cryptocurrency stance. This is in stark contrast to Warren, whom they claim has been trying to destroy the industry.

Warren has been a vocal critic of the cryptocurrency industry. She has made several previous remarks at hearings and other gatherings pushing for stronger regulation of cryptocurrency, alleging that it leads to increased illicit acts that are essentially untraceable.

Price Action: Coin themed around Kamala Harris, Kamla Horris KAMA/USD surged 125% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Photo by Rich Koele on Shutterstock

