Mark Cuban Says Trump's Re-Election Won't Impact Bitcoin's Price, 'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Increases And More: This Week In Cryptocurrency

The past weekend was a rollercoaster ride for the cryptocurrency market. From Mark Cuban‘s controversial perspective on Bitcoin’s price to the unexpected rise in the market after Germany’s massive Bitcoin dump, the crypto world was abuzz with activity. Let’s dive into the key stories that shaped the weekend.

Mark Cuban: Trump’s Re-Election Won’t Directly Impact Bitcoin’s Price

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban stirred the pot on Wednesday by suggesting that a potential re-election of former President Donald Trump would not directly affect Bitcoin’s price. Cuban believes that while a Trump presidency could ease the operation of crypto businesses due to expected changes at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it wouldn’t be the main factor driving Bitcoin’s value. Read the full article here.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue Collecting Gains

The cryptocurrency markets saw a surge over the last weekend, with long liquidations reaching their highest level in over a week. Experts suggest that if history repeats itself, the months of September and October could be explosive for these cryptocurrencies. Read the full article here.

Germany’s Ill-Timed Bitcoin Dump

The German government’s decision to sell off nearly 50,000 Bitcoins recovered from asset seizures over the past three weeks led to significant downward pressure on the digital currency’s price. Interestingly, the market saw an unexpected rise immediately after the final tranche of the government’s Bitcoin holdings was sold. Read the full article here.

‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu’s Burn Rate Up, Price Down

Despite being under pressure due to a hack of the Indian crypto exchange WazirX, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD still showed positive fundamental indicators on Thursday. The marketing lead of Shiba Inu announced that its game Shiba Eternity will fully integrate with the Shibarium blockchain, adding value to the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Read the full article here.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall As Trump’s Presidency Odds Dip

The cryptocurrency market experienced a slide on Thursday as the odds of a win for pro-cryptocurrency presidential candidate Donald Trump dropped on prediction markets. Bitcoin crashed from $65,000 to $63,500 during morning trading hours, dashing investors’ hopes of a rally to a fresh all-time high anytime soon. Read the full article here.

