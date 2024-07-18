Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall As Trump's Presidency Odds Dip On Prediction Market: Analyst Highlights 'Long The Dip Time'

The cryptocurrency market slid further on Thursday as the odds of a win for pro-cryptocurrency presidential candidate Donald Trump dropped on prediction markets.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EDT)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-1.72%
|$63,445.25
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-0.81%
|$3,392.75
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-3.88%
|$0.1187
What Happened: Bitcoin crashed from $65,000 to $63,500 during morning trading hours, dashing investors' hopes of a rally to a fresh all-time high anytime soon.
The likelihood of Donald Trump winning the presidential race has fallen to 62%, down from 72% at the start of the week, on cryptocurrency-based prediction market, Polymarket. The presidential hopeful has championed cryptocurrency's cause in his campaigns, and analysts have predicted huge gains for Bitcoin amid the formation of a pro-crypto presidential ticket.
Ethereum meandered in the $3,400 region, while Dogecoin saw heavy sell-offs during the day.
More than $145 million locked in derivatives contracts was liquidated in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for $110 million.
Bitcoin's Open Interest dropped 0.33% in the last 24 hours, while downside bets for the asset increased vis-à-vis bullish bets.
According to Coinglass, 48% of the market was bearish on Bitcoin at the time of writing, while 35% were optimistic about further gains. About 17% of the market was neutral.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. EDT)
|Mantle (MNT)
|+7.90%
|$0.8311
|dogwifhat (WIF)
|+4.22%
|$2.33
|Bittensor (TAO)
|+3.67%
|$331.47
The global cryptocurrency market stands at $2.32 trillion, down 1.65% in the last 24 hours.
Stocks traded in the red on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 533.06 points, or 1.29%, to end at 40,665.02. The S&P 500 fell 0.78% to close at 5,544.59, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.70% to finish at 17,996.92.
Equity indices, with the exception of the Dow, have fallen this week. The Russell 2000 has jumped 2.3% over the last week, indicating demand for small-cap companies.
According to CME's FedWatch tool, traders anticipate a 91.5% chance of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.
See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners
Analyst Notes: Despite the negative price action, well-known cryptocurrency trader and analyst Ali Martinez flagged a buy signal for Bitcoin on the TD Sequential indicator. This indicated a potential rebound in the days to come.
Widely-followed analyst Byzantine General stated that both Bitcoin and Ethereum look good.
Though the analyst predicted a pullback to $61,000 and $3,200 for the two respectively, they argued that traders should long this dip.
Photo by Avi Rozen on Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.