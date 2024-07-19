Dogwifhat 'Looks Solid' Says Crypto Trader As Dog-Themed Crypto Surges 8% Even As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Bleed

Canine coin dogwifhat WIF/USD bucked the broader memecoin slump to post healthy gains Thursday.
What Happened: The Solana SOL/USD-based coin, which features a Shiba Inu puppy wearing a pink-knitted hat, spiked more than 8% in the last 24 hours to a 1-month high.
The surge came even as the broader memecoin market, including blue-chip currencies, tumbled. Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, and Pepe PEPE/USD were all trading in the red as of this writing. The total memecoin market cap shrank 4.21% in the last 24 hours
WIF's spike extended its weekly gains to over 51%, the highest in the cryptocurrency market. Year-to-date, the dog-themed coin has jumped a staggering 1471%, the largest among memecoins with a market cap greater than $1 billion.
Why It Matters: A widely-followed cryptocurrency trader on X, going by the pseudonym HornHairs said that the coin was poised for further gains if it manages to hold above $2.20. The trader flagged $3 as the next target for the cryptocurrency.
Price Action: At the time of writing, WIF was exchanging hands at $2.41, up 8,72% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
