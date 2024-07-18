Ethereum Co-founder Charles Hoskinson Differs With Old Rival Vitalik Buterin On Mixing Crypto And Politics: 'A Vote For Biden Is A Vote For The Death Of The American Crypto Industry'

Loading... Loading...

Cardano ADA/USD founder Charles Hoskinson waded into the debate around mixing politics with cryptocurrencies, unequivocally urging to vote for parties and leaders seen as friendly towards the industry.

What Happened: Co-founder of Ethereum ETH/USD, Vitalik Buterin, raised eyebrows with his X post on Wednesday that warned against preferring political leaders based on how supportive they are to cryptocurrency.

In response, Hoskinson, who is also one of the original founders of the project, sharply differed with the view.

He advocated voting against parties and candidates who want to introduce Central Bank Digital Currencies, "systematically" jail top names within the cryptocurrency industry, and label all assets as securities.

No prizes for guessing, Hoskinson's dig was at the incumbent Joe Biden-led administration, whose policies he has severely criticized in the past.

He ended his post by saying, "A vote for Biden is a vote for the death of the American crypto industry. In 2024, be a single issue. Vote for pro-crypto candidates."

Why It Matters: Hoskinson and Buterin have had a long-standing rivalry that dates back to disagreement over the long-term vision of Ethereum. Hoskinson left the project in 2014 and went on to find Cardano as a competitor to Ethereum.

The two take occasional swipes at each other. In one instance, Hoskinson even indicated his willingness to take on Buterin in an MMA fight, saying, "I’d train very hard for that one.

In a previous interview, Buterin stated that “Charles has matured and progressed in a lot of ways,” and that he is very different from who he was in 2014.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Ethereum is exchanging hands at $3,419.25, down 2.51% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ADA is trading at $0.4356, following a drop of 2.41%.

