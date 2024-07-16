Michael Dell Calls Bitcoin 'Fascinating' Amid BlackRock CEO's Bullish Stance — Tech Billionaire's Crypto Interest Rising?

Loading... Loading...

Michael Dell, founder of Dell Technologies Inc. DELL, grabbed headlines again for his bullish view on the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: The tech entrepreneur was reacting to a video in which BlackRock CEO Larry Fink acknowledged Bitcoin as a legitimate financial instrument.

Dell wrote "Fascinating Bitcoin" in response, indicating his support for Fink's stance on the cryptocurrency.

Why It Matters: Of late, the billionaire businessman has indicated a possible interest in the digital currency through a series of social media interactions.

Last month, he shared a digitally modified image of Sesame Street's Cookie Monster, depicted as consuming Bitcoin instead of cookies.

He launched a poll asking his followers about the "most important thing." The highest number of votes was secured by Bitcoin, among options that also included AI.

Bitcoin supporters have seized on these signals, considering them as possible evidence that Dell Technologies, like MicroStrategy, may include the world’s largest digital asset on its balance sheet.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin is exchanging hands at $64,576.74, up 3.27% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Shares of Dell closed 1.66% lower at $137.25 during Monday's regular trading session.

Photo courtesy: Oracle PR on Flickr

