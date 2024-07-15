Notorious North Korean Hacker Group Lazarus Suspected Of Laundering $35M From The Infamous $305M DMM Bitcoin Heist

In a major revelation, the notorious North Korean hacker group, Lazarus, is suspected of laundering over $35 million from the infamous hack of Japanese cryptocurrency exchange DMM Bitcoin.
What Happened: According to on-chain detective ZachXBT, the hackers behind the $305 million exploit allegedly laundered funds through a Cambodian online marketplace, Huione Guarantee, reportedly linked to Cambodia’s ruling Hun family.
“It is suspected that Lazarus Group is behind the hack due to similarities in laundering techniques and off-chain indicators,” ZachXBT stated.
Citing a report by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, the cryptocurrency sleuth said that Huione has become the preferred money laundering service provider for criminal groups in Southeast Asia, clocking an estimated $11 billion in transaction volume.
See Also: Long-Inactive Bitcoin Wallet Unleashes $60M Amid Market Rebound, Stands To Profit 497X On Sale
Why It Matters: Japan-based DMM Bitcoin lost $305 million in Bitcoin BTC/USD after a critical vulnerability was exploited in May. The cryptocurrency exchange raised $320 million about a week later to compensate users for the losses.
This is not the first time the Lazarus Group has been linked to large-scale cryptocurrency theft. The notorious gang, alleged to be run by the government of North Korea, laundered $13 million worth of Ethereum ETH/USD through a cryptocurrency mixer, Tornado Cash, earlier in March, despite U.S. sanctions.
According to a report, the group reportedly stole over $1 billion in cryptocurrency assets in 2023, targeting a record 20 platforms.
Read Next:
- Prominent Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum ‘Will Reach A New All-time High Faster Than The Rest,’ Says It Has ‘Tremendously Low Valuation’
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Image Via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.