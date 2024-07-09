Trump Vice President Pick Coming 'Any Time': Betting Odds Show New Favorite Emerging

Loading... Loading...

Since the first presidential debate, much of the political conversation has been on whether President Joe Biden would step down from the 2024 presidential election.

The conversation could quickly turn toward former President Donald Trump's campaign with a long-awaited vice president pick coming any day.

What Happened: Betting odds show Trump as the heavy favorite to win the 2024 presidential election.

While many voters may be selecting Trump based on his political affiliation, past history running the country or as their preferred candidate over Biden, other voters may be looking forward to hearing who his vice president pick will be.

"It could happen any time this week," Trump adviser Jason Miller said of the vice president pick, as shared by ABC News.

Miller made the comments Monday during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

"By this time next Monday, we will know who President Trump has selected as his running mate for the 2024 election," Miller said.

The announcement will come as the Republican National Convention kicks off next Monday and was seen as a key date in publicly showing off the new candidate.

Miller would not share specifics on who the battle came down to for vice president, but said that Trump was considering potential running mates other than Marco Rubio, J.D. Vance and Doug Burgum, who are considered by many to be the frontrunners.

Last month, Trump said he had made up his mind on who his running mate would be and was ready to share the news soon.

"Right around the convention, maybe a little before," Trump said while campaigning last month.

Trump's pick is expected to be at a fundraiser next week during the Republican National Committee and make appearances during the key political event.

Several potential names on the shortlist have said they have not been contacted by Trump to be the vice president, including Vance and Rubio.

Candidates who received vetting requests from Trump's campaign previously include Burgum, Rubio, Vance, Tim Scott, Byron Donalds, Elise Stefanik and Ben Carson.

Betting Odds Shift: With news that a vice president for Trump could be announced soon, prediction markets remain hot on making wagers on who will be selected.

Calling itself the world's largest prediction market, Polymarket offers betting on items in categories such as politics, sports, cryptocurrency, pop culture and more.

On Polymarket, users deposit to Polygon MATIC/USD using USDC USDC/USD and can deposit with Ethereum ETH/USD. Winning wagers cash out at $1.

Here are the current betting odds for Trump's vice president picks as of July 9, with the odds from June and May in parentheses:

Other Man: 38% (17% June, 20% May)

J.D. Vance: 27% (17% June, 13% May)

Marco Rubio: 14% (11% June, 9% May)

Ben Carson: 8% (8% June, 4% May)

Vivek Ramaswamy: 6% (5% June, 1% May)

Tim Scott: 5% (25% June, 19% May)

Other Woman: 4% (6% June, 8% May)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: 3% (7% June, 2% May)

Elise Stefanik: 2% (5% June, 5% May)

The Other Man category continues to lead the way in the race and includes North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and other candidates who weren't listed in the Polymarket initial odds. The prediction market for Trump's vice president has surpassed $66.6 million, up from $31 million last month.

Vance surged in the market and on Monday even briefly became the betting favorite at 31%.

