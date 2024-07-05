Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama May Finally Reveal Their Identity, Pens A Cryptic Post

Loading... Loading...

Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious lead developer associated with the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD project, sparked excitement among the community after hinting that they might finally reveal their identity.

What Happened: In an X post on Thursday, the suspenseful figure announced their first-ever meet and greet session at the IVS Crypto 2024, promoted as Japan’s largest cryptocurrency conference.

Kusama, who will be present at the Shiba Inu booth, said, "I’m excited to meet you all in Kyoto."

The event will take place from July 4 to July 6, with a focus on Web3 via gaming, entertainment, and AI.

The post was cheered by the Shiba Inu fanbase, with many interpreting it as a potential identity reveal.

A wide-followed member of the ecosystem $Bone Holder said, "I remember when you told Ryoshi that you would reveal your identity at the end of 2021 but you did well to take your time. Every good thing happens in time."

Why It Matters: The real identity of Shytoshi Kusama has been a subject of significant interest and speculation within the cryptocurrency community, similar to the mystery surrounding Bitcoin's BTC/USD creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

Kusama has steered the ecosystem ever since the abrupt exit of Shiba Inu's pseudonymous founder, Ryoshi in 2022.

Shytoshi Kusama has worked on expanding Shiba Inu above its memecoin origins, playing a vital role in the development and launch of the ecosystem's first layer 2 blockchain, Shibarium.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB traded 14.65% lower at $0.00001355 , according to data from Benzinga Pro, indicating no real market demand due to the above developments.

