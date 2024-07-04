Fourth Of July Is All About Freedom And So Is Bitcoin For Many Americans In Love With King Crypto

Loading... Loading...

This year, the Fourth of July marks the 278th anniversary of the founding of the United States. In 1776, on this day, American colonies broke away from Britain, ushering in a new era of freedom and liberty.

While the day holds immense significance for all Americans, the cryptocurrency community takes special satisfaction in linking the day to the origins of Bitcoin BTC/USD, one that is rooted in financial independence from state-controlled enterprises.

Bitcoin: A Defiance To Status Quo

Bitcoin's libertarian ideals have appealed to a large section of Americans. In a recent interview, tech billionaire and Palantir Technologies co-founder Peter Thiel revealed that Bitcoin's vision as a cypherpunk, crypto-anarchist freedom tool drew him to the asset.

Nothing better captures Bitcoin's revolutionary principles than the Bitcoin Whitepaper, considered the Bible for blockchain technologists. The first line of the whitepaper says, "A purely peer-to-peer version of electronic cash would allow online payments to be sent directly from one party to another without going through a financial institution."

Satoshi’s Vision Of A Trustless System

The concept of Bitcoin as a currency that could sidestep the banking system is linked to its pseudonymous developer Satoshi Nakamoto’s apprehensions about fiat money.

"The central bank must be trusted not to debase the currency, but the history of fiat currencies is full of breaches of that trust." Nakamoto wrote in a blog post a month after launching Bitcoin in 2009. "We have to trust them with our privacy, trust them not to let identity thieves drain our accounts. Their massive overhead costs make micropayments impossible."

Moreover, the genesis block, or the first block of the Bitcoin blockchain, mined by Nakamoto had an interesting message encoded within its raw data: “The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks.”

Many Bitcoin supporters have linked it to a headline from a story in The Times dated January 3, 2009, referring to the UK government’s bailout of banks in the aftermath of the 2007–08 financial crisis.

The reference seems to challenge the stability of established banking systems and how Bitcoin could create a new paradigm for financial sovereignty.

While the Fourth of July stands as a symbol of national independence, Bitcoin serves as a tool for financial independence. And even though integration with traditional finance is on the rise with the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs, King Crypto continues to be an embodiment of individual liberty.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $60,907.44, nearly doubling in value from the last Independence Day, and up 3X from 2022 Independence Day, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

