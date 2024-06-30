Emerging Memecoins Like dogwifhat, And Pepe Beat Established Players Like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In H1 2024 Returns, One Has Shot Up Over 4900%

Loading... Loading...

The cryptocurrency market saw frenzied activity in the first half of 2024, with memecoins emerging as the most significant wealth multiplier for investors.

What Happened: Birthed out of popular memes and characters, these coins gave massive windfalls to traders who believed in their prospects.

Ethereum ETH-based Mog Coin was the biggest gainer YTD, netting a staggering 4959.69% return in the first six months of 2024.

Solana SOL/USD-based dogwifhat, based on a picture of a Shiba Inu dog wearing a pink knitted cap, bagged the second spot with a whopping 1385% profit.

Cryptocurrency YTD +/- Price (Recorded at 9:50 p.m. EDT) Mog Coin MOG/USD +4959.69% $0.000002032 dogwifhat WIF/USD +1385.50% $2.27 Pepe PEPE/USD +833.44% $0.0000121

Frog-theme Pepe exploded 833% since the start of the year, while yet another canine token, Floki FLOKI/USD surged 5x YTD.

These emerging coins also outstripped gains of senior and more popular tokens like Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, and the king of memecoins, Dogecoin DOGE/USD,

While not astronomical, these large-cap memecoins saw respectable increases. Shiba Inu grew 70% YTD, while Dogecoin gained 35%.

Why It Matters: Broadly, meme tokens outstripped the gains of blue-chip cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, both of which recorded 50% gains in the first half.

Even while this class of non-serious cryptocurrencies continues to be tarnished by worries about extreme price volatility and a lack of underlying utility, they continue to be an appealing, low-cost option for regular investors hoping to enter the market and make quick returns.

According to analysts, the narrative around investment has shifted from long-term worth to short-term gains on speculative meme coins.

