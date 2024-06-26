Top Trader Wonders If 'Safer Big Caps Like Pepe, Dogecoin' Will Outperform His Meme Coin Portfolio

Loading... Loading...

Pseudonymous crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa shared his current meme coin holdings and future investment ideas in the meme coin space.

What Happened: Sherpa revealed his current meme coin portfolio which includes mid-cap coins like Non-Playable Coin NPC/USD, Foxy FOXY/USD, Based USA USA/USD and Puff The Dragon PUFF/USD. He also mused if he “should just go into safer big caps like Pepe PEPE/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD” or “spray into a bunch of midsized ones.”

He mentioned that he had a significant position in Maga Memecoin TRUMP/USD but sold it due to perceived risks, limited upside, and volatility during the DJT stock price movements. He adds, "I still think it’s a great meme but I think the upside is somewhat capped and also existential risk is still a bit higher (anytime something can go to $0 is a bit scary)."

Sherpa is also looking to allocate more to cat coins as he sees “decent upside” in them.

Why It Matters: Sherpa also hinted at the possibility of becoming a 100% rotator, a strategy that involves frequently changing investments based on market trends. "I'm toying around w. the idea of just being a 100% rotator instead of holding a bunch of s–tcoins (other than big caps ofc), we'll see what happens," he shared.

Supporting the meme coin super cycle theory,

Trader Unipics noted that meme coin performance against major coins reflects the “meme coin super cycle” is still not over.

