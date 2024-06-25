Pepe, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Back Among Gainers As Memecoins Eclipse Bitcoin, Ethereum Spike

The memecoin market exploded on the first sign of a broader market recovery Tuesday, resulting in significant gains for both mainstream and smaller cap coins.
What Happened: The overall market cap of memecoins surged 12.37% to $49.6 billion in the last 24 hours, led handsomely by blue-chip Ethereum ETH/USD-based coins like Pepe, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu.
Frog-themed PEPE was the best-performing memecoin in the last 24 hours, logging gains of more than 14%. The token was also the most traded among meme tokens, with a volume exceeding $1 billion.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 10:45 p.m. EDT)
|Pepe PEPE/USD
|+14.17%
|$0.00001315
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|+5.58%
|$0.1275
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|+3.97%
|$0.00001795
Heavyweights like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also rebounded strongly, snapping weeks of downward price action.
Apart from the bigwigs, Solana SOL/USD-based dogwifhat WIF/USD and Bonk BONK/USD recorded healthy spikes of 11.8% and 6.67% respectively.
Due to the rally, social interactions, i.e, likes, comments, and reposts for most of these memecoins surged, according to social analytics firm LunarCrush.
Why It Matters: The memecoin boom coincides with the broader market’s recovery from recent losses.
This category of cryptocurrencies, themed around popular memes, and much cheaper to buy than blue-chip currencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, continues to attract degens in droves.
A cryptocurrency analyst recently discussed how the narrative surrounding investment has switched from long-term value to short-term rewards on speculative meme currencies in 2024.
