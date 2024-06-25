Pepe, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Back Among Gainers As Memecoins Eclipse Bitcoin, Ethereum Spike

Loading... Loading...

The memecoin market exploded on the first sign of a broader market recovery Tuesday, resulting in significant gains for both mainstream and smaller cap coins.

What Happened: The overall market cap of memecoins surged 12.37% to $49.6 billion in the last 24 hours, led handsomely by blue-chip Ethereum ETH/USD-based coins like Pepe, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu.

Frog-themed PEPE was the best-performing memecoin in the last 24 hours, logging gains of more than 14%. The token was also the most traded among meme tokens, with a volume exceeding $1 billion.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 10:45 p.m. EDT) Pepe PEPE/USD +14.17% $0.00001315 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +5.58% $0.1275 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD +3.97% $0.00001795

Heavyweights like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also rebounded strongly, snapping weeks of downward price action.

Apart from the bigwigs, Solana SOL/USD-based dogwifhat WIF/USD and Bonk BONK/USD recorded healthy spikes of 11.8% and 6.67% respectively.

Due to the rally, social interactions, i.e, likes, comments, and reposts for most of these memecoins surged, according to social analytics firm LunarCrush.

See Also: Trump Reportedly Discussing Participation In Bitcoin 2024 Conference, Move To Reinforce ‘Crypto President’ Image?

Why It Matters: The memecoin boom coincides with the broader market’s recovery from recent losses.

This category of cryptocurrencies, themed around popular memes, and much cheaper to buy than blue-chip currencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, continues to attract degens in droves.

A cryptocurrency analyst recently discussed how the narrative surrounding investment has switched from long-term value to short-term rewards on speculative meme currencies in 2024.

Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash

Read Next: ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki Agrees With Raoul Pal’s Bitcoin ‘Banana Zone’ Theory: ‘He Knows What He’s Talking About’