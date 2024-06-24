Trump Reportedly Discussing Participation In Bitcoin 2024 Conference, Move To Reinforce 'Crypto President' Image?

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump is in talks to make a landmark appearance at the Bitcoin BTC/USD 2024 convention in Nashville, a move that could have significant implications for the cryptocurrency industry.

What Happened: The Republican candidate is tentatively slated to speak at the Bitcoin 2024 convention, a key event in the cryptocurrency calendar, set for the end of July, Axios reported Monday.

The Bitcoin 2024 convention, organized by Bitcoin Magazine, is scheduled a week after the Republican National Convention. Trump’s involvement in the event highlights his campaign’s emphasis on cryptocurrency.

Apart from Trump, other influential political figures, including independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and Senators Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), are also expected to speak at the convention.

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood and MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor have reportedly also been confirmed as speakers for the event.

Why It Matters: Trump’s potential appearance at the Bitcoin 2024 convention follows his recent declaration of himself as the “crypto president” at a San Francisco fundraiser, where he raised $12 million. The event highlighted Trump’s support for the cryptocurrency industry and his criticism of the Democratic Party’s efforts to regulate it.

Trump and President Joe Biden are set to lock horns in the first 2024 presidential debate on Thursday. Cryptocurrency prediction market PolyMarket put 45% odds of Trump mentioning cryptocurrency or Bitcoin during the debate.

Price Action: Trump-themed coin Maga Coin TRUMP/USD surged 25% in the last 24 hours to trade at $8.64 as of this writing.

