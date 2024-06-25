Ethereum Will Go To $6,000 Following The ETF Launch, Trader Asserts

Loading... Loading...

Crypto trader Degentrading made a case for why Ethereum ETH/USD could reach $6,000 by September 2024, diving into market dynamics and ETF impacts.

What Happened: Degentrading criticized Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas for being out of touch with market sentiment, saying traditional finance players are more excited about tech assets like Ethereum compared to Bitcoin BTC/USD which is often seen as "digital gold."

Degentrading builds on a framework initially set by Andrew Kang to estimate the potential inflow amount for the Ethereum ETF. He sees $7 billion as a realistic numbers, based on technical factors like the extinction of major prime brokers like Genesis.

Why It Matters: With generally low expectations in the crypto community ahead of the Ethereum ETF launch, Degentrading sees this as an ideal technical setup for ETH.

The trader believes Ethereum's inflow conversion rate could be half of Bitcoin's and highlights ETH’s lower liquidity compared to BTC, arguing that such inflows would significantly impact ETH’s price due to its relatively illiquid market.

"On the cusp of ETH ETF, you have people setting expectations for $500 million of inflows over 6 months. The overall mood in CT is bleak. This is the best technical setup for ETH," he explains.

Degentrading wraps up by stating his confidence in Ethereum's potential rise to $6,000 amid the ETF launch.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image: Shutterstock