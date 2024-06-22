Bitcoin At 'Do-Or-Die' Level And Dogwifhat 'Just Looks Sh*t,' Says Top Trader: 'Can't Pin This On Me'

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD is currently at a critical juncture, according to a prominent crypto analyst. The analyst also updated the outlook for altcoins Solana SOL/USD and dogwifhat WIF/USD.

What Happened: On Friday, crypto strategist DonAlt took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared insights on the current state of the crypto market with 562,700 followers. “$BTC at a do-or-die weekly level here as I stated before I really don’t like the $60k range low for another test,” the analyst stated.

DonAlt pointed out that BTC’s weekly chart suggests a potential breakout or a further decline. He also noted that BTC is emerging from a 100-day trading range, hinting at a significant trend-forming breakout.

Despite BTC’s sideways movement, the smart contract platform Solana has seen a surprising drop. DonAlt highlighted a 37% decrease in SOL’s value against the USD.

Regarding the meme coin dogwifhat, the analyst was blunt, stating that it “just looks like sh**” after a sharp price decline. He also called out WIF holders for being overly emotional about the coin’s price.

Why It Matters: Previously, it was reported that long-term Bitcoin holders and miners, known as “whales,” sold over $1 billion worth of Bitcoin in the past two weeks. This has raised concerns about the lack of demand growth from large Bitcoin holders and a slowdown in stablecoin liquidity.

Meanwhile, other analysts have also made predictions about Bitcoin’s future. Justin Bennett, a crypto analyst with a significant following, has warned of a potential 18% decline in Bitcoin’s value. He pointed to a recent breakdown of the October 2023 trendline, suggesting that a plunge to $54,000 is a possibility.

However, not all predictions are bearish. Analysts at Bernstein have maintained a bullish outlook, predicting a Bitcoin rebound in the coming months and a $200,000 price target for 2025.

