Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Go Down Yet Again: 'Crucial Area Of Support,' Top Analyst Warns

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower, with liquidations spiking over $100 million on Friday.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $64,050.37 -1.5% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,524.78 +0.15% Solana SOL/USD $3,524.78 -0.84% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1244 +0.09% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.0000179 -1.4%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data notes a 4% increase in large transaction volume and daily active addresses. Transactions greater than $100,000 increased from 6,794 to 7,328.

Coinglass data highlighted 49,973 traders liquidated in the past 24 hours, with total liquidations at $124.99 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/– LayerZero ZRO/USD $3.13 -12.4% Dogwifhat WIF/USD $1.83 -9.4% zkSync ZK/USD $0.186 -7.2%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Michaёl van de Poppe outlined that Bitcoin "is in the crucial area of support and repeats the pattern of 2020."



CryptoCon noted that Bitcoin is trending down:

Andrew Crypto, in his latest tweet, noted that Bitcoin went lower and headed to its demand zone. He suggested that it is a good place to build longs but added, “as we are heading into the weekend caution is required.”

Titan of Crypto predicted that Bitcoin's most hated rally is incoming and expects a "last epic leg up soon." He adds, "The market is playing with your nerve and as per usual many will be fooled by this BTC price action."

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

