Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Go Down Yet Again: 'Crucial Area Of Support,' Top Analyst Warns

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower, with liquidations spiking over $100 million on Friday.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$64,050.37
|-1.5%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,524.78
|+0.15%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$3,524.78
|-0.84%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1244
|+0.09%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.0000179
|-1.4%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data notes a 4% increase in large transaction volume and daily active addresses. Transactions greater than $100,000 increased from 6,794 to 7,328.
- Coinglass data highlighted 49,973 traders liquidated in the past 24 hours, with total liquidations at $124.99 million.
Notable Developments:
- Standard Chartered To Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading Desk As ETF Outflows Continue
- Binance Integrates Tether On TON To Boost User Flexibility
- California Judge Advances Civil Securities Lawsuit Against Ripple, Sets Stage For TrialBitcoin Dips Below $64K, Triggers Over $100M In Liquidations: ‘Consolidation Phase Ongoing,’ Says Trader
Top Losers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/–
|LayerZero ZRO/USD
|$3.13
|-12.4%
|Dogwifhat WIF/USD
|$1.83
|-9.4%
|zkSync ZK/USD
|$0.186
|-7.2%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Michaёl van de Poppe outlined that Bitcoin "is in the crucial area of support and repeats the pattern of 2020."
CryptoCon noted that Bitcoin is trending down:
Andrew Crypto, in his latest tweet, noted that Bitcoin went lower and headed to its demand zone. He suggested that it is a good place to build longs but added, “as we are heading into the weekend caution is required.”
Titan of Crypto predicted that Bitcoin's most hated rally is incoming and expects a "last epic leg up soon." He adds, "The market is playing with your nerve and as per usual many will be fooled by this BTC price action."
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
