Who Is Bitcoin Influencer Max Keiser?

Bitcoin influencer Pete Rizzo took to social media to highlight the contributions of Max Keiser, a long-time Bitcoin BTC/USD advocate and influencer.

What Happened: Keiser, who has been a Bitcoin champion since the cryptocurrency was valued at less than $1, has been a consistent advocate for the digital currency, even during its most volatile periods. Prices ranged from $30 to $2 but he continued his support.

Keiser’s belief in Bitcoin’s potential was so strong that he became one of the first mainstream journalists to profile Bitcoin when it was priced at only $0.30. By 2011, Keiser was openly discussing why Bitcoin posed “a threat to global governments” and declared it "the biggest story of the decade."

He knew it was only the beginning and he would never sell any of his Bitcoin. He called the Bitcoin creation "nothing short of miraculous."

Why It Matters: Keiser’s unwavering support for Bitcoin, even during its price fluctuations, has made him a significant figure in the cryptocurrency world. His conviction in the digital currency led him to become a Bitcoin millionaire by 2013, owning over 30,000 coins.

Keiser’s influence extended beyond personal investment. He consistently encouraged others to invest in Bitcoin, even giving away coins. His advocacy for Bitcoin was so strong that he became an official advisor to the President of El Salvador in 2021 to help the country adopt a Bitcoin standard.

Today, Keiser remains a steadfast Bitcoin supporter, predicting that one Bitcoin will one day be worth over $3,000,000. He foresees Bitcoin is "going to outperform everyone from Wall Street to Warren Buffett."

