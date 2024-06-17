Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Go Sideways, But 'Market Structure Back To Bullish,' Says Trader

Loading... Loading...

Cryptocurrency markets are trading slightly down, as members of the Biden administration will reportedly attend a crypto roundtable.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $66,286.62 -0.3% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,528.34 -1.9% Solana SOL/USD $143.05 -3.8% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1315 -3.4% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001952 -6.6%

Notable Statistics:

Australia's largest stock exchange approved its first Spot Bitcoin ETF.

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin, launches a new synthetic dollar backed by gold.

IntoTheBlock data notes an increase in total exchange inflows and outflows. 90% of Bitcoin holders are in profit at current prices.

According to Coinglass data, 111,242 traders were liquidated for $265.50 million in the past 24 hours.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/– zkSync ZK/USD $0.2144 -25.3% Notcoin NOT/USD $0.01728 -14.4% Injective INJ/USD $21.81 -12.6%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle sees a higher high forming for Bitcoin.

Crypto trader DonAlt highlighted that $60,000 is bad support and $70,000 is bad resistance. He suggested that if you are bullish then $65,000 is the spot to hold, adding "If you’re bearish you’d want it to fail first."

CrypNuevo highlighted a potential W pattern for Bitcoin,

Notable crypto trader TheFlowHorse tweeted that a bear trap is potentially building, saying, "if you prefer more volume and liquidity just log back in after Labor Day."

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Image: Shutterstock