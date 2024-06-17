Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Go Sideways, But 'Market Structure Back To Bullish,' Says Trader

Cryptocurrency markets are trading slightly down, as members of the Biden administration will reportedly attend a crypto roundtable.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$66,286.62
|-0.3%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,528.34
|-1.9%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$143.05
|-3.8%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1315
|-3.4%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001952
|-6.6%
Notable Statistics:
- Australia's largest stock exchange approved its first Spot Bitcoin ETF.
- Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin, launches a new synthetic dollar backed by gold.
- IntoTheBlock data notes an increase in total exchange inflows and outflows. 90% of Bitcoin holders are in profit at current prices.
- According to Coinglass data, 111,242 traders were liquidated for $265.50 million in the past 24 hours.
Notable Developments:
- T-Mobile’s parent company, Deutsche Telekom, announces plans to mine Bitcoin.
- El Salvador’s President Bukele Proposes Bitcoin Bank To Attract Billions
- Spot Ethereum ETF Launch Date Possibly On July 2: Bloomberg Analyst
- Biden Admin Officials, Mark Cuban To Attend Crypto Roundtable In July
- Why Bitcoin Faces A ‘Critical Week Ahead’
Top Losers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/–
|zkSync ZK/USD
|$0.2144
|-25.3%
|Notcoin NOT/USD
|$0.01728
|-14.4%
|Injective INJ/USD
|$21.81
|-12.6%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle sees a higher high forming for Bitcoin.
Crypto trader DonAlt highlighted that $60,000 is bad support and $70,000 is bad resistance. He suggested that if you are bullish then $65,000 is the spot to hold, adding "If you’re bearish you’d want it to fail first."
CrypNuevo highlighted a potential W pattern for Bitcoin,
Notable crypto trader TheFlowHorse tweeted that a bear trap is potentially building, saying, "if you prefer more volume and liquidity just log back in after Labor Day."
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
Image: Shutterstock
