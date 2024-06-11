Arthur Hayes Just Locked $8.4M Of This Ethereum-Based Token Until September

Loading... Loading...

Pendle PENDLE/USD, a decentralized finance protocol, has seen significant whale movements, including from a major crypto figure locking up tokens for the short term.

What Happened: Lookonchain data shows a whale depositing 755,000 PENDLE, valued at $3.83 million, to Binance for profit. This whale had previously withdrawn 5.02 million PENDLE, worth $2.73 million at the time, from Binance on Aug.18, 2023, when the price was $0.54.

The whale currently holds 4.27 million $PENDLE, valued at $21.7 million, resulting in a total profit of $22.8 million—an 834% gain.

BitMEX Co-founder Arthur Hayes locked 1.65 million PENDLE, worth $8.4 million, until Sept. 5. This is the second time Hayes has locked Pendle, suggesting strong belief in its future.

Why It Matters: Pendle Finance is an Ethereum ETH/USD based yield tokenization protocol that allows speculation and hedging on future yields. With the creation of a novel Automated Market Maker (AMM) that supports assets with time decay, Pendle gives users more control over future yield by providing optionality and opportunities for its utilization.

Pendle has several utilities such as governance, boosting LP rewards and revenue share. Over the past month, Pendle reported gains of 17%.

