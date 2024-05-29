Caitlyn Jenner Says Her Namesake Crypto Is Definitely A Long-Term Project: 'This Is Just The Beginning'

Loading... Loading...

Reality TV star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner reiterated her firm support for JENNER even as the initial euphoria around the coin evaporated.

What Happened: Jenner, who has been in the limelight for the aggressive promotions of the coin themed after her, assured holders that it is a long-term project in an X post on Tuesday.

We are not planning on going anywhere but up and taking Jenner everywhere," the celebrity known for her pro-cryptocurrency stance wrote. "It's been a couple days and we are very happy with the growth on pump.fun in those couple days. This is just the beginning for us."

Jenner’s comments were in reaction to popular cryptocurrency trader Bastille, who stressed the importance of fundamental news around the project in determining its long-term prospects.

Jenner, meanwhile, kept JENNER holders hooked, announcing that a major news around the coin might come in the next 24 hours.

Why It Matters: These remarks come amid an atmosphere of uncertainty surrounding the coin, which was launched a couple of days back.

JENNER has amassed a market cap of $18.36 million as of this writing, according to CoinMarketCap. However, it was down more than 7% since its debut on Solana SOL/USD-based memecoin launchpad pump.fun.

During this time, Jenner repeatedly posted on X, confirming the project’s legitimacy. However, a post on Monday, where she claimed getting scammed by the project's middleman, Sahil Arora, elevated skepticism.

