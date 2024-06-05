Gwyneth Paltrow Is Invested in Ethereum, Apecoin: Here's How Much She Gained From Last Month's Rally

Academy Award-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow has been known to be a vocal proponent of cryptocurrencies and even maintains a sizable portfolio of digital assets. Recent market moves gave a significant boost to her holdings.
What Happened: The market rallied strongly over the last month, buoyed by spot Ethereum ETH/USD ETF approvals and an energetic pro-cryptocurrency campaign by former President Donald Trump.
The upsurge caused Paltrow's cryptocurrency investments to surge to $15,085 at the time of publication, data from Arkham Intelligence showed.
The largest holding in her portfolio is Apecoin APE/USD, a cryptocurrency linked with the popular NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club.
The coin rose nearly 9% over the month, taking the total value of her 10K-strong APE portfolio to $13,530.
The ‘Iron Man' star also holds around 0.448 Ethereum ETH/USD. With a 22% spike in the cryptocurrency over the month, the value of her holdings hit $1.71K.
Overall, Paltrow's holdings gained more than a million due to the uptick, reflecting an increase of 7%.
Why It Matters: In the past, Gwyneth Paltrow has used her lifestyle brand Goop to prompt cryptocurrency adoption. She urged people to buy cryptocurrencies from Abra, a Bitcoin BTC/USD wallet startup where she joined in an advisory role.
She even tweeted a Bitcoin-related Q&A, showcasing her commitment to educating her followers about the digital asset.
Celebrity endorsements can have a profound impact on the mainstreaming of cryptocurrencies. With popular names comes a degree of trust, helping to drive awareness about the coin, and technology in general.
