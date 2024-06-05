The Death Cross: Utah Women 'Ordered' A Murder Using Bitcoin, Due To be Sentenced In July

Loading... Loading...

In a shocking development, a Utah woman confessed to paying Bitcoin BTC/USD to carry out a murder for hire.

What Happened: According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Utah, 23-year-old Krista Renae Stone pleaded guilty to using the dark web to murder another person.

Stone admitted that she engaged with a website offering hitman services. She reportedly gave the platform a detailed description of the victim, including a photograph, as well as instructions on how she wanted the murder to be staged.

Stone "ordered" the killing by paying $5000 in Bitcoin. Her sentencing was due for July 15 at the United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

Why It Matters: The chilling confession underlined the evils of the dark web and the exploitation of the anonymous nature of cryptocurrencies.

Last month, another woman from Texas used the dark web to attempt to pay a hitman $10,510 in Bitcoin to murder her boyfriend's lover. She was subsequently sentenced to 9 years in prison.

Additionally, the U.S. and international law enforcement agencies made 288 arrests and confiscated more than $53 million in cash and cryptocurrencies last month, as part of a crackdown on dark-web drug activities.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

