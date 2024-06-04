This Bitcoin Layer-2 Coin Surged 13% After King Crypto's Rally, Goes Viral On Social Media

Loading... Loading...

Stacks STX/USD, the cryptocurrency associated with a Bitcoin BTC/USD layer-2 solution, spiked dramatically on Monday, surpassing many market heavyweights on the way.

What Happened: STX was the market's fourth-highest gainer in the last 24 hours, with gains of more than 14%. In doing so, it beat large-cap currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum ETH/USD, and BNB BNB/USD.

STX's trading volume jumped 177% to $224 million in the last 24 hours, reflecting robust demand for the asset.

Why It Matters: STX is the native coin of Stacks, a layer-2 solution that helps the development of decentralized applications on the Bitcoin blockchain. As of this writing, Stacks has total deposits of more than $124 million, according to DeFiLlama.

Interestingly, the rally comes following an uptick in Bitcoin's price which moved on favorable macroeconomic data.

The surge caused the coin to trend on social media. Social analytics firm LunarCrush noted an 86% jump in social interactions and a nearly 40% jump in social posts for STX.

Price Action: At the time of writing, STX was exchanging hands at $2.21, rising 13.73% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

