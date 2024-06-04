This Wallet Spent $2M On 'Crazy Buy' Of 135M GME Meme Coins

Loading... Loading...

Lookonchain data highlighted a new wallet trading the GameStop GME/USD meme coin, instantly making it one of the largest holders.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Lookonchain tweeted about a wallet spending 12,110 Solana SOL/USD, equivalent to $2 million, to acquire 135 million GME tokens at $0.0148 each in a single transaction.

The tweet noted that this purchase made the wallet the fourth-largest holder of GME shares. The wallet was funded from Coinbase and associated with two domains: mubeen.sol and twitterdotcomslashspyflips.sol.

Lookonchain described the transaction as a "crazy buy," highlighting the significant investment in the GME meme coin.

Price Action: In the past 24 hours, GME is trading 32.4% higher at $0.01289, up 158.3% on the week.

Why It Matters: This large-scale purchase of GME is noteworthy due to the ongoing interest and volatility surrounding GameStop.

Crypto and stock news provider Unusual Whales noted in a post that the SEC will be looking at potential manipulation around GME options activity after Roaring Kitty disclosed his option trades.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.