Trader Pockets $930K With DOGE, PEPE Trade, But: Beware Of 'Painful Mistakes' When Using Leverage

Pseudonymous trader Crash revealed a million-dollar leverage trade profit, sharing his strategy for traders that want to copy his success.

What Happened: Crash revealed on his X account that he made over $1 million in profits this month through leveraged trades.

The trader detailed his gains, including $710,000 on Pepe PEPE/USD, $300,000 on Big Time BIGTIME/USD, $275,000 on Kaspa KAS/USD, and $120,000 on Dogecoin DOGE/USD. He also reported a $139,000 loss on Optimism OP/USD. Despite these impressive figures, Crash emphasized the risks associated with leverage trading.

He advised his followers against engaging in leverage trading unless they are prepared to endure numerous, painful mistakes that could potentially harm their financial future. He stressed that this trading strategy could set them back and negatively impact their profitability compared to holding spot positions.

Crash adds that followers who try to mimic his trades with higher leverage are likely to get stopped out for a loss, even on winning trades.

Why It Matters: Leverage trading can amplify both gains and losses, making it a high-risk strategy. Crash’s warning highlights the potential pitfalls for inexperienced traders who might be tempted to follow his example without fully understanding the risks involved. His transparency about his trading results and his candid advice serves as a reminder that even successful traders experience losses.

A quick look at the performance of the four meme coins in June:

Cryptocurrency June 1 Price Current Price Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1575 $0.1611 Kaspa KAS/USD $0.1379 $0.1787 Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001492 $0.00001447 Big Time BIGTIME/USD $0.2107 $0.2212

What’s Next: The influence of meme coins and Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

