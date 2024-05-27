Crypto Guru Michaël Van De Poppe On When To Buy Bitcoin Amid Market Flux: 'The Level Where You'd Want To Get Your Purchases Ready'

Loading... Loading...

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe has suggested a potential dip in Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price, indicating an optimal buying point for investors.

What Happened: In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, van de Poppe stated that Bitcoin is likely to consolidate at its current levels. He further indicated that if the cryptocurrency falls below $66,000, it would test the range low, presenting an ideal buying opportunity.

His comments come amidst a period of market uncertainty, with Bitcoin struggling to maintain its strength. According to recent reports, the cryptocurrency needs to cross the $70K mark to hit new highs.

Why It Matters: Van de Poppe’s prediction aligns with other analysts who have also forecasted a potential dip in Bitcoin’s price. As per a Benzinga report, Bitcoin may not be entirely out of the danger zone yet.

Despite the short-term uncertainties, the long-term outlook for Bitcoin remains optimistic. Some analysts predict that Bitcoin could hit $1 million within the next 10 to 18 months, as per another Benzinga article.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal