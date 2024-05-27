Crypto Guru Michaël Van De Poppe On When To Buy Bitcoin Amid Market Flux: 'The Level Where You'd Want To Get Your Purchases Ready'

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe has suggested a potential dip in Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price, indicating an optimal buying point for investors.
What Happened: In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, van de Poppe stated that Bitcoin is likely to consolidate at its current levels. He further indicated that if the cryptocurrency falls below $66,000, it would test the range low, presenting an ideal buying opportunity.
His comments come amidst a period of market uncertainty, with Bitcoin struggling to maintain its strength. According to recent reports, the cryptocurrency needs to cross the $70K mark to hit new highs.
See Also: With Ethereum ETFs Approved, Why Is ETH Not Going Up?
Why It Matters: Van de Poppe’s prediction aligns with other analysts who have also forecasted a potential dip in Bitcoin’s price. As per a Benzinga report, Bitcoin may not be entirely out of the danger zone yet.
Despite the short-term uncertainties, the long-term outlook for Bitcoin remains optimistic. Some analysts predict that Bitcoin could hit $1 million within the next 10 to 18 months, as per another Benzinga article.
Read Next: Bitcoin To Hit $1 Million In Next 10 To 18 Months, Says Crypto Analyst: ‘We’re Still So Early In The Bitcoin Story’
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.