Bitcoin Retraces, Ethereum, Dogecoin Inch Higher As Market Positions For Ether Spot ETF Approvals: Analyst Says This Indicator Flashing A 'Buy Signal' On King Crypto In Anticipation Of Rebound

Loading... Loading...

The cryptocurrency market's bull run decelerated Tuesday, while an optimistic countdown to Ethereum spot ETF and former president Donald Trump's pro-crypto moves kept investors' hopes high.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 8:30 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin BTC/USD -1.72% $70,157.46 Ethereum ETH/USD +2.71% $3,791.03 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +3.80% $0.1724

What Happened: Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, bounced above $3,800 during the day, maintaining the positive momentum spurred by spot ETF approval rumors. Bitcoin corrected on profit-taking by investors, dipping below $71,000.

Ethereum's Open Interest rose further 3.35% to break past $15 billion, a new all-time high.

Liquidations worth $171 million were witnessed in the last 24 hours, with nearly equal amounts of longs and shorts getting wiped out. Ethereum led the chart with more than $57 million in liquidations.

The deceleration impacted derivatives traders' sentiments, as positions longing Ethereum and Bitcoin dropped in comparison to shorts over the last 24 hours.

A report predicted an Ether spot ETF approval by the SEC this week, sustaining the high optimism in the market regarding the pivotal event. Alongside, Donald Trump kept his promise of accepting cryptocurrencies for his election campaign donations, becoming the first major party campaign to adopt this strategy.

Top Gainer (24 Hour)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 8:30 p.m. EDT) Pepe (PEPE) +24.47% $0.00001398 Floki (FLOKI) +10.70% $0.0002373 Lido DAO (LDO) +6.48% $2.21

The global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $2.6 trillion, following a 0.43% decrease in the last 24 hours.

The stock market edged higher Tuesday, with record-breaking rallies for Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite added 37.75 points, or 0.22%, to end at 16,832.62. The S&P 500 gained 0.25% during the regular session to 5,321.41. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.17% higher at 39,872.99.

Bullish prospects for NVIDIA Corp. NVDA earnings report due Wednesday were catalyzing the markets, as analysts expected strong gains for the AI-based company.

See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners

Loading... Loading...

Analyst Notes: According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, crowd sentiment toward Ethereum was euphoric, with positive commentary on social media outweighing negative talk.

That said, despite Bitcoin's climb to $70,000, investors were bearish on the King Crypto.

Popular cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez, however, raised the chances of a Bitcoin rebound following a buy signal on the TD Sequential indicator.

Photo by Fernando Cortes on Shutterstock

Read Next: Bitcoin Could Approach $80,000 By June: 10x Research