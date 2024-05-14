'Roaring Kitty' Comeback Makes Cat-Themed Coins Explode: ROAR Shoots Up Over 500%

Loading... Loading...

The "Roaring Kitty" mania rippled across the meme coin market, causing coins themed on kitty avatars to soar to unprecedented heights.

What Happened: Coins, which had nothing to do with either Roaring Kitty — the social media nickname of retail trader Keith Gill — or Gamestop, the company at the center of the well-known short squeeze in January 2021, began climbing solely due to the buzz surrounding the word “Kitty.”

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 12:30 a.m. EST) Roaring Kitty ROAR/USD +545% $0.001459 Kitty Coin Solana KITTY/USD +126% $$0.0009446 Kitty AI DOGE/USD +10.6% $0.0002691

Ethereum-based Raoaring Kitty was the largest gainer in the memecoin space, exploding 545% over the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinGecko. Similarly, Solana-based Kitty Coin Solana was up 126% in the said timeframe, ranking as the third-best-performing coin in the space.

Amid these astronomical gains, on-chain tracking site Lookonchain revealed how a trader purchased a large amount of KITTY moments before the tweet from Roaring Kitty–the event that sparked the euphoria.

The "lucky" trader then sold a significant portion of his stash when prices pumped, leading to a massive 32x jump in profits.

Why It Matters: The phenomenon reaffirmed the volatile and speculative nature of meme coins, requiring just a social media post to swing wildly.

While they appear enticing to a lay investor during periods of hype, questions remain regarding the sustainability of the surge. It would be interesting to observe how long these new kitty-themed tokens can keep their upward trend.

Image Courtesy: Pixabay

It was observed that the more established meme coins seem to show greater resilience during weak markets.

Read Next: GameStop Stock Pumps, But What About The GameStop Meme Coin?