Trump's Pro-Crypto Stance, Cardano Founder Slamming Biden, Kevin O'Leary On Cathie Wood's Bitcoin Prediction: Top Crypto Stories This Week

It was an eventful week in the crypto world, with former President Donald Trump expressing his support for the industry, Charles Hoskinson accusing President Joe Biden of stifling the American crypto industry, and Trump’s pledge to enable crypto donations for his 2024 campaign. Here’s a roundup of the top crypto stories from the weekend.

Donald Trump Says ‘you Better Vote’ For Him If You’re Pro-Crypto: But Has He Always Been ‘fine With It’?

Former U.S. President Donald Trump made a surprising endorsement of cryptocurrency, declaring it a significant election issue. This move is in stark contrast to President Joe Biden‘s perceived unfamiliarity with the crypto world.

In a series of video clips uploaded by Frank Degods, a notable NFT creator and influencer, Trump expressed his support for the crypto industry. “I’m fine with it,” Trump stated, adding, “If you like crypto in any form… if you’re in favor of crypto you’d better vote for Trump.”

Read the full article here.

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Says Voting For Biden Is A ‘Vote Against American Crypto Industry’

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA/USD), has accused President Joe Biden of actively working to stifle the Bitcoin BTC/USD and cryptocurrency industry in the United States.

Hoskinson, in a video posted on social media platform X on Thursday, criticized the Biden administration for its alleged efforts to "destroy the American cryptocurrency industry," reported Cointelegraph.

Read the full article here.

Trump Pledges To ‘Make Sure You Can’ Donate Using Crypto To His 2024 Campaign — Unwittingly Sends Memecoin Parodying Biden Surging

Former President Donald Trump delivered a notable endorsement of cryptocurrencies during a campaign speech on Wednesday and unwittingly sent a meme coin inspired by his arch-political rival surging after commenting on the digital token.

In a video shared on X by non-fungible token influencer Frank DeGods, Trump can be seen addressing a large crowd at an NFT event at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, saying, "Can we donate to the Trump campaign using crypto? I believe the answer is yes."

Read the full article here.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lose Ground, Cannot Back Up Friday’s ETF Flows Inflows: ‘Bitcoin Is The Escape Hatch’

Cryptocurrency markets could not continue their uptrend initiated by surprisingly strong ETF data last week on Monday.

Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum traded lower on Monday as of 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

Read the full article here.

Kevin O’Leary Responds To Cathie Wood’s Bitcoin Prediction: ‘The U.S. Economy Would Have To Collapse’

Cathie Wood, CEO of asset management firm Ark Invest, is known for making outlandish projections about the future of cryptocurrencies. While these predictions would make any investor in the tokens much wealthier, there are some very strong assumptions behind the predictions that have a very low probability of actually occurring.

Wood has made several predictions about Bitcoin, raising the price target each time. At the start of the year, Wood noted that Ark’s “base case” for Bitcoin would be $600,000. This prediction was raised to as high as $3.8 million by 2030. Kevin O’Leary, however, believes it is not a good speculation.

Read the full article here.

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Anan Ashraf The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.