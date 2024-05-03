Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally, As Market Sentiment Soars On Macro Data: 'Above $67,000 We Fly Like A Bird,' Claims Trader

Cryptocurrency markets on Friday are trading in the green, with the crypto king bouncing well above the $60,000 mark.
What Happened: Major cryptocurrencies are trading higher at the time of writing:
Prices as of 4 p.m. Eastern Time:
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|+4.5%
|$61,753.69
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|+2.8%
|$3,069.03
|Solana SOL/USD
|+2.8%
|$141.64
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|+5.6%
|$0.1401
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|+4.4%
|$0.00002398
Notable Statistics:
- In the past 24 hours, 46,494 traders were liquidated, with total crypto liquidations coming in at $139.22 million, $97.4 million of those in past 12 hours.
- Total exchange inflows surged to $1.8 billion from $1.59 billion the day prior, while total exchange outflows dropped to $1.27 billion from $1.44 billion in the same timeframe.
- Spot Bitcoin ETFs reported a net $34 million outflow, alongside Hong Kong’s Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs combined trading volume of $6.3 million on May 3.
- In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin whales have accumulated 47,000 Bitcoin, based on CryptoQuant data tweeted by a heavily followed trader.
Notable Developments:
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price
|Ordi ORDI/USD
|+16.1%
|$41.13
|Hedera HBAR/USD
|+15.6%
|$0.1141
|Pendle PENDLE/USD
|+12.1%
|$5.02
Analyst Notes: A heavily followed crypto trader, pseudonymously known as Poseidon, in his latest tweet claims that if Bitcoin breaks $67,000, there is nothing to stop it before $88,000.
Another on-chain trader and yield strategist, Wist, notes that Bitcoin was able to return to its previous price range. He adds that the price recovery left significant liquidity behind, signalling a likely price comeback. His analysis points to two zones of imbalances at $65,800 and $68,600.
