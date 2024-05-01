Bitcoin ETF Retail 'Degens' Could Start Selling Their Positions At $58K, Analyst Warns

Loading... Loading...

Jim Bianco of Bianco Research doubled down on his warning that spot Bitcoin BTC/USD ETF buyers might soon cause significant selling pressure for the market.

What Happened: Bianco pointed out that the average purchase price of spot Bitcoin ETF buyers is between $57,000 and $58,000, implying that around $37 billion in spot BTC assets (excluding GBTC) are currently sitting at break-even or a small loss.

Bianco emphasized that most of these ETF buyers are not institutional investors but rather hedge funds, smaller institutional investors holding less than $100 million, and, most notably, retail "degens." This concentration raises concerns about the stability of the market.

Bianco pointed out that the ETFs have acquired an astonishing 8.5% of the Bitcoin supply that moved in the last year, and they accomplished this feat in just four months. However, the price has only increased by 25% since the ETFs started trading on January 11. Bianco sees this as a potential red flag for the market.

Why It Matters: Bianco compared the Bitcoin ETFs to other non-U.S. equity ETFs. He states that he couldn’t find any international stocks, gold, bonds, commodities or other alternatives with 8.5% of their underlying market’s effective supply, let alone acquire that supply in such a short timeframe.

Looking ahead, Bianco suggests monitoring how many of these ETF holders, particularly the retail "degens," will start selling their positions. While not all $37 billion in the ETFs are at risk of being sold, Bianco noted that when the ETFs were last at a loss in January, they sold 40% of their previous buying peak.

This selling pressure could have a significant impact on the Bitcoin market shortly.

