Immutable Launching Crypto Gaming Rewards Program Worth $50 Million

Loading... Loading...

Blockchain gaming platform Immutable announced it is launching what it calls "the largest ever web3 gaming quest and rewards program." Dubbed "The Main Quest" Immutable said it has already secured $50 million in token rewards for players. The company also said the Immutable ecosystem "boasts more than 270 titles currently in development" including higher-profile gaming projects like "Illuvium" and MetalCore."

Read the full story at The Block.