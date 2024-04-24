Ethereum Maxi Calls Off Wedding, Finds 'ETH Bag Way More Important Than Your Wife'

Loading... Loading...

Pseudonymous crypto influencer “ethereanvibin” recently shared a controversial personal story on X (formerly Twitter), revealing how his obsession with Ethereum ETH/USD led to the end of his engagement.

What Happened: Ethereanvibin admitted that “My ex-girlfriend, who I was in love with very much and was going to marry, didn’t like my obsession with Ethereum”

He states that Ethereum consumed his life, and it still does because he deeply "understood its impact."

The situation reached a breaking point when his fiancée refused to sign a pre-nuptial agreement, believing she should be more important than the trader's Ethereum holdings.

In a bold move, ethereanvibin called off the wedding, prioritizing crypto investments over their relationship. He concludes, “To all married men. Your ETH bag is way more important than your wife. Women come and go. Ethereum is forever and much more fulfilling.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $3,125, down 3.1% over the past 24 hours. However, it still manages to make a profit for 81% of Ethereum holders.

Also Read: Bitcoin And Ethereum Take Center Stage According To Coinbase Q2 Crypto Market Guide

Why It Matters: While the crypto community had all optimistic reactions to the tweet, one trader said "Gives a whole new meaning to marrying your bags."

Loading... Loading...

Another one said, "Someone is making wife-changing money, quite literally. Lol." Meanwhile, one trader said "It's hard to ask for her hand in marriage when you're too busy having diamond hands, many such cases."

For the unfamiliar, diamond hands mean an investor’s unwavering resolve to hold onto their cryptocurrency assets despite extreme volatility or significant potential losses.

Heavily followed crypto analyst, Duo Nine tweeted on a lighter note, "Bad call. Signing a prenup for crypto? You could have said you lost it in a boat accident."

In a separate development, Prediction market Polymarket assigns only a 16% chance to a spot Ethereum approval by May 31. The path to approval for Ethereum ETFs faces continued regulatory scrutiny, with the U.S. SEC engaging in a detailed review process with prospective issuers.

What's Next: The influence of Ethereum and Bitcoin as institutional assets are topics expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga's upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Read Next: Spot Ethereum ETF Approval Unlikely But ‘Bad News Already Priced In’: Standard Chartered

Image: Shutterstock