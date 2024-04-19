Bitcoin Whales Scoop Up $1.2B Worth Of BTC During Market Dip: Is Potential Rally For King Crypto On The Cards?

Loading... Loading...

The recent market dip in Bitcoin BTC/USD saw a significant increase in the holdings of large investors, commonly referred to as “whales,” who collectively added over $1.2 billion worth of BTC to their portfolios.

What Happened: On Friday, as the price of Bitcoin dropped below $60,000, large investors increased their holdings by 19,760 BTC, equivalent to $1.2 billion, according to a report by CoinDesk, citing data from IntoTheBlock.

This move is seen as a significant shift in the behavior of these influential market players.

"Bitcoin whales may have finally started buying the dip," said IntoTheBlock.

These large investors, who control substantial amounts of the digital asset, are often considered to be well-informed and their actions can have a considerable impact on the market.

Their recent purchases may have contributed to Bitcoin’s rapid recovery from its overnight low of $59,600 to around $65,000. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at approximately $64,000, marking a 1% increase over the past 24 hours.

"Historically, accumulations by these addresses have often preceded rises in Bitcoin’s price."

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has been experiencing a period of consolidation following record-breaking prices last month.

Why It Matters: The recent behavior of Bitcoin whales is significant as it indicates a shift in market sentiment. This comes at a time when a new report has shed light on the role of institutions and “smart money” in influencing Bitcoin’s price action.

Despite concerns about potential price volatility, Bitcoin has held strong following the fourth halving event, which saw miner rewards reduced from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was hovering at $63,694, reflecting a 0.1% increase in the last hour and a 5.9% increase in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

