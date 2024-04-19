Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Pick Up Steam: The Pre-Halving Week In Retrospect

Loading... Loading...

Cryptocurrency markets surged on Friday, with a 47.5% spike in total crypto liquidations reaching $258.7 million and a more than double increase in total exchange inflows, as investors eagerly await the Bitcoin Halving set to occur in a few hours.

What Happened: Geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on global markets, including stocks and crypto, following Israel’s military strike on Iran in the early hours of Friday.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price Bitcoin BTC/USD +1.0% $64,161.87 Ethereum ETH/USD +0.8% $3,094.50 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +1.7% $0.1535

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at 2.35 trillion, up 4.7% in the past 24 hours. In the same period, 84,226 traders were liquidated, with total liquidations amounting to $257.93 million. The largest single liquidation order took place on OKX – ETH-USD-SWAP, valued at $5.03 million. Bitcoin liquidations in the past 24 hours are nearing the 100 million mark, with long liquidations at $52 million and short liquidations at $44.6 million.

Top Gainers

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price Dogwifhat WIF/USD +15.4% $2.97 THORChain RUNE/USD +12.3% $5.45 Internet Computer Protocol ICP/USD +11.7% $14.13

IntoTheBlock data highlights that 91% of Bitcoin holders are currently in profit, while 9% are at breakeven. Total exchange inflows more than doubled to 2.54 billion as of April 18 from 1.1 billion on April 17, and daily active addresses increased by 4.3% to 828,630.

Analyst Notes: Paxton, the creator of Binance Square, tweeted that Bitcoin is in a significant rally.

Meanwhile, notable crypto trader and analyst CrediBULL Crypto hinted at a potential upward grind despite a momentum stall in his latest X post.

He noted that while Bitcoin’s momentum had stalled overnight, resulting in a three-legged move instead of a clean five-wave impulse, the cryptocurrency could still see an upward trend. However, he cautioned market participants to remain vigilant and consider potential risks when reaching range highs.

