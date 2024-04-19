Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Pick Up Steam: The Pre-Halving Week In Retrospect

Cryptocurrency markets surged on Friday, with a 47.5% spike in total crypto liquidations reaching $258.7 million and a more than double increase in total exchange inflows, as investors eagerly await the Bitcoin Halving set to occur in a few hours.
What Happened: Geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on global markets, including stocks and crypto, following Israel’s military strike on Iran in the early hours of Friday.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|+1.0%
|$64,161.87
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|+0.8%
|$3,094.50
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|+1.7%
|$0.1535
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at 2.35 trillion, up 4.7% in the past 24 hours. In the same period, 84,226 traders were liquidated, with total liquidations amounting to $257.93 million. The largest single liquidation order took place on OKX – ETH-USD-SWAP, valued at $5.03 million. Bitcoin liquidations in the past 24 hours are nearing the 100 million mark, with long liquidations at $52 million and short liquidations at $44.6 million.
Top Gainers
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price
|Dogwifhat WIF/USD
|+15.4%
|$2.97
|THORChain RUNE/USD
|+12.3%
|$5.45
|Internet Computer Protocol ICP/USD
|+11.7%
|$14.13
IntoTheBlock data highlights that 91% of Bitcoin holders are currently in profit, while 9% are at breakeven. Total exchange inflows more than doubled to 2.54 billion as of April 18 from 1.1 billion on April 17, and daily active addresses increased by 4.3% to 828,630.
Analyst Notes: Paxton, the creator of Binance Square, tweeted that Bitcoin is in a significant rally.
Meanwhile, notable crypto trader and analyst CrediBULL Crypto hinted at a potential upward grind despite a momentum stall in his latest X post.
He noted that while Bitcoin’s momentum had stalled overnight, resulting in a three-legged move instead of a clean five-wave impulse, the cryptocurrency could still see an upward trend. However, he cautioned market participants to remain vigilant and consider potential risks when reaching range highs.
