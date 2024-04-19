Crypto VC Reveals His Bitcoin, Solana, Dogwifhat, TON Price Targets For "Buying Opportunities As Huge Gifts"

Loading... Loading...

Crypto venture capitalist Andrew Kang of Mechanism Capital predicts a surge in buying opportunities for several cryptocurrencies due to the expected approval of cryptocurrency ETFs globally among other factors.

What Happened: Kang, in his latest tweet, expressed optimism about the near future of the crypto market. He anticipates the prices of Bitcoin BTC/USD, Solana SOL/USD, Dogwifhat WIF/USD and Toncoin TON/USD to drop to $60,000, $130, $2.30, and $6 respectively. He views these potential price drops as “huge gifts” for investors.

Kang believes that the global approval of crypto ETFs, following the lead from the U.S. will trigger a second wave of ETF inflows. This, he suggests, will occur as wealth and asset management teams get the green light to attract new ETF customers. He also hinted at the possibility of mainland China gaining access to Bitcoin ETFs.

Furthermore, Kang pointed out the current network congestion issues plaguing Solana, which he believes have significantly impacted its price and that of its meme coins. He expressed confidence that these issues will be resolved, providing a “springboard” for Solana's recovery.

Why It Matters: The last week saw many factors that could boost the global crypto market and its performance.

During the week, Hong Kong's securities regulator granted the city's first spot BTC and Ethereum ETF. This could lead to increased institutional investment in cryptocurrencies, potentially stabilizing the market and boosting investor confidence.

As for Solana, resolving its network congestion issues could indeed catalyze its price recovery. This could also positively impact the prices of Solana meme coins, providing investors with more lucrative opportunities.

While Kang’s predictions provide valuable insights for investors, these opportunities come with their risks and should be approached with caution.

